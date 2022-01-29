Ghanaian singer Sister Derby goes nude (video)

Ghanaian model and singer Sister Derby has caused a stir online by stripping down to nearly nothing for a photoshoot.
Wearing only a black thong, Sister Derby, whose real name is Deborah Vannesah, stylishly concealed her breast with her hands as she posed for the camera.
In a caption attached to the daring video footage, she wrote: “He said baby can you arch it for me…”
Watch the video below…………………………
Sister Derby be doing the most pic.twitter.com/gltthFv3Ee
— GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 28, 2022
Source: Linda Ikeji