“Mummy don’t kill me’ Girl, 5, begged before mum strangled her to death and tucked her into bed

A girl begged for her life to be spared before she was strangled by her mum as she watched cartoons.

Martina Madarova, 41, was suffering from depression when she killed five-year-old Alijah Thomas at home in Ealing, West London, in September last year.

“Mummy, don’t kill me,” Alijah had begged before her mother put cartoons on the TV for her then strangled her while she watched.

After strangling her, she tucked Alijah in with a blanket and called the child’s dad saying their daughter was dead.

Madarova later told medics in the ambulance: “My daughter, what have I done?

“My daughter, her life, I took her life. She was the most beautiful thing.”

She also revealed Alijah’s haunting last words and said she told her: “I don’t want to kill you, I just want to help you, no baby you’re safe”.

Alijah replied: “No mummy, you’re killing me.”

Madarova has now been jailed for five years after pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished…