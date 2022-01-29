Real estate agent dies in a hotel in Ogun state after sex with ex-wife

A real estate agent, 50-year-old Diran Elijah, has lost his life after having sex with his former wife identified simply as Idowu, at a hotel in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Punch reports that Idowu, who has remarried with two children for her new husband, reportedly separated from Elijah about four years ago. The ex-couple reignited their love affair lately when Elijah contacted her on the phone and they agreed to meet at the hotel around 10pm last Sunday, January 23.

Elijah was reportedly taking some rest after a pleasant time in bed with Idowu when he suddenly became unconscious and gasped for breath. The woman was said to have raised the alarm but it was too late as he reportedly gave up the ghost at the hotel.

An eyewitness said