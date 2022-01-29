Women swoon over mugshot of burglar who has been tagged ‘fit felon’ by women

A handsome burglar, wanted for stealing from homes, is also now wanted by women who say he’s stolen their hearts.

Police released a mugshot of convicted burglar Jonathan Cahill, 37, on their Facebook page.

The burglar, who is described as being six foot tall, is wanted on recall to prison for breaking his bail conditions but is currently on the run.

In their appeal, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information about Jonathan Cahill, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Cahill, 37, was released from prison last September after serving part of a sentence for burglary.

“He is believed to have breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison.

“Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Cahill, who is described as being of medium build and approximately six feet tall.

“He is believed to be currently residing in Wakefield.

“Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield…