110 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for – Borno Community

Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) has said that 110 out of the 276 girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 are still unaccounted for.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday January 29, President of KADA, Dauda lliya further revealed that out of the 276 girls abducted, 57 escaped from their abductors.

Iliya said;

“Chibok has been for all intents and purposes abandoned to its own devices by all layers of government in Nigeria. “Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture.”

The KADA President also revealed that over 72 persons have been killed, and over 407 persons abducted. Houses, business premises, and churches have also been burnt, while over 20 vehicles were stolen and many grains barns burnt or destroyed.

Iliya added;