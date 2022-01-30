If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused former militant leader, Asari Dokubo of making “unguarded and nonsense statements” against its members and leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Reminding Dokubo that he is not an Igbo man and should stop portraying himself as such, IPOB in a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, told the former militant leader that he would appreciate what the group can do if any of its members in hinterlands and coastal region of Biafra die as a result of his threat.

The proscribed group also told him to withdraw his empty threat and stop exposing his “historical shortcomings and ignorance by dabbling into a matter that he has no idea of.

“We wish to put the whole world on notice particularly the Izon people, of the unguarded and nonsense statements coming out from Asari Dokubo against the people of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because when it will start nobody will blame. “Dokubo numerated how he sabotaged…





Source: Linda Ikeji