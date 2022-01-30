LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back and sit for his carry overs so he can earn his degree

The official Twitter account of Lagos State University (LASU) published a tweet, begging singer Bella Shmurda to return to school and earn his degree.

While marking his birthday, Bella took to Twitter to reveal that his music has exceeded half a billion streams.

He added that if not for music, he’d still be in LASU, wining and dining with carry overs and an empty pocket.

LASU responded to his tweet, telling him that they are glad to have played a part in his “beautiful story.”

“By the way, please come back to class and earn your degree,” LASU told the singer.