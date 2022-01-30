NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians about a newly discovered cyberattacks on Android devices in public places.

The commission, through its Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), identified vulnerabilities that hackers use in gaining unauthorised access into smartphones at public charging stations.

The first is described as Juice Jacking, which can gain access into consumers’ devices when charging mobile phones at public charging stations and it applies to all mobile phones. The other is a Facebook for Android Friend Acceptance Vulnerability, which targets only Android Operating System.

In the CSIRT security Advisory 0001, it was noted that with Juice Jacking gives attackers channels to gain unauthorized entry into unsuspecting mobile phone users’ devices when they charge their mobile phones at public charging stations.

Many public spaces, restaurants, malls and even in the public trains do offer complementary services to…