Only harnessing of all the forces for the common good will make a nation great and a happy dwelling place for its people

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that only leaders inspired by higher purpose can bring about the transformation the country needs.

Speaking at the first Annual General Assembly of Catholics in Politics and Catholic Business Leaders in Abuja, on Friday January 28, the Vice President noted that transformational leadership, particularly in a multi-ethnic and multi-faceted country like Nigeria, is needed across all levels of government and spheres of society, as its primary focus is the pursuit of the common good to ensure fairness, justice, unity and development in a nation.

Osinbajo who stated that “building credible institutions of justice, the rule of law and orderly society are crucial expressions of the pursuit of the common good”, also averred that “only harnessing of all the forces for the common good, in true respect of the supreme values of the spirit, will make a nation great and a happy dwelling place for its people.”

He also said the common good…