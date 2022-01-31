Climate change poses threat to poverty eradication in Nigeria

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has said that climate change poses a “serious threat” to Nigeria’s efforts to eradicate poverty.
Ikeazor said this at a media briefing held in Abuja today, January 31.
She listed some of federal government’s efforts on addressing climate change, adding that more measures are being taken to help citizens adapt.
“On the World Climate Change Vulnerability Index, Nigeria is classified as one of the 10 most vulnerable countries in the world. This poses a serious threat to poverty eradication and sustainable development in general.
This is because the country has a large rural population that lives on climate-sensitive economic and development sectors (agriculture and fisheries) and natural resources (such as water, biodiversity, grassland).
In this regard, we have made significant strides in the area of climate change adaptation by developing a national adaptation communication document, which provides a…
Source: Linda Ikeji