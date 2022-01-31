Davido and Chioma spotted at the singerâs âfamily hangoutâ (video)

By
Headliners
-
2



Davido and Chioma spotted at the singers family hangoutDavido and his third baby mama, Chioma were spotted sitting together at a "family hangout" he organized.  This is coming amid speculation of the duo having a strained relationship. Watch the video below…………………………      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido and Chioma spotted at the singers family hangout (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR