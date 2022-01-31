



Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma were spotted sitting together at a "family hangout" he organized. This is coming amid speculation of the duo having a strained relationship. Watch the video below………………………… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido and Chioma spotted at the singers family hangout (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information