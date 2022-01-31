Free condoms to be handed out at 2022 Winter Olympics but hugs and handshakes are to be avoided

Free condoms will be handed to athletes at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, but competitors have been discouraged from shaking hands and hugging in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Olympics Committee revealed in the events playbook that athletes were required to minimise interaction, and stay within their ‘close loop’ due to worries over the spread of COVID-19.

The IOC playbook revealed the ‘closed loop’ had been introduced to ‘keep Games participants and the people of China safe through reducing unnecessary interactions’.

The playbook read: “A special system has been defined to keep Games participants and the people of China safe through reducing unnecessary interactions, while still allowing you to perform the day-to-day activities essential to your role during the Games.

“This closed loop system allows you to enter China without undergoing a compulsory 21-day quarantine, subject to you being fully…