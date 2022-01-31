Housewife gang raped and killed in Ondo

A fruit seller, Roseline Joguntan, has been gang-raped and murdered on her farm by suspected herdsmen at Igbokoda in the Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

The assailants attacked the victim while she was alone on the farm. According to reports, the deceased went to the farm alongside her daughter to gather fruits for her business and had instructed the child to take the fruits home.

Residents alleged that Fulani herdsmen who have dominated the community in the recent past gang-raped and killed her. According to one of the residents, no sooner than the incident happened, some herdsmen were seen vacating the town en masse.

“After gathering the first basket of the fruits, she told her child to take it home. It was when the girl came back that she noticed that her mother was missing before she later found her dead in the bush. The deceased husband, Mr Joguntan reported the case at the police station.”a resident of the community told Vanguard

Confirming the…