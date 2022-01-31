“I’m up when your a** is in bed” Omoni Oboli reacts as a follower calls her out for not helping her family during the peak of the Covid pandemic

Omoni Oboli has reacted after a follower accused her of refusing to help her family in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The follower had reached out to the actress in 2020, begging for financial help as her family had suffered setbacks due to the pandemic.

Omoni missed the message and the follower returned in 2022 to emotionally blackmail the actress for not helping her and her family almost two years ago.

Omoni responded, blasting the follower’s entitlement. She pointed out that she works so hard and gives to people in need.

She added that the message from the follower dampened her spirit.

She went on to tell the follower that nobody is entitled to her money except her kids.

See her post below.