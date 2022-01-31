JAMB introduces two additional subjects to UTME

Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education are the latest subjects to be added to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The exam body’s Director of Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin told newsmen that the candidates sitting for the UTME can now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

Addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects would be effective from the 2022 UTME exercise.