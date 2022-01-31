Man chopped off his own pen!s with scissors after using cannabis

A man cut off his own penis as he suffered a psychotic episode after smoking cannabis, a new medical case study has revealed.

According to the case study report published by the Journal of Medical Case Reports, the individual, aged 23, from Thailand, had used cannabis for two years before quitting the habit.

Three months later, he smoked 2g of cannabis and experienced an erection two hours later, without any form of sexual stimulation.

He reportedly started feeling a severe persistent sharp pain in his penis, and said his glans looked distorted.

The man, thinking he could stop the pain, decided to trim the glans penis several times using scissors – but then completely amputated his penis.

Two hours after, the bleeding had not stopped and the man had to be rushed to hospital.

Doctors believed the penis was too damaged to save and all the dead skin and flesh has been removed.

The doctors said the amputated part was contaminated with ants, while the remaining stump was 2 cm in…