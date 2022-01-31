See the State of a Primary Health Care Center in Katsina state ”renovated” with N8 million in 2021 (photos)

Photos showing the poor state of the Primary Health Care Center of the Gana Jigawa Primary Health care has been shared online.

According to Tracka NG, an arm of BudgIT that monitors projects enlisted in the National budget, N8 million was budgeted in 2021 for the renovation of the primary care center but says only the signpost announcing the project was mounted. According to the monitoring unit, no renovation was carried out and the center is currently under lock and key.