Abike Dabiri-Erewa pays condolence visit to family of 19-year-old Nigerian student who died a day after arriving Ukraine

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Monday January 31, paid a condolence visit to the family of 19-year-old student, Fadlullah Agboluaje who died in Ukraine on January 9.

It was gathered that the teenager arrived in Ukraine on January 8, 2022 and was found dead the following day.

He was said to have died from extreme cold in his hostel room at the Lviv Polytechnic National University, according to an autopsy conducted in Ukraine.

Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje narrated how she was in touch with her son till about 11pm Nigeria time but the next day, they couldn’t reach him.

According to the grieving mother, her son had complained that the heater in the room was not working and asked that it be fixed but got no response from the receptionist on duty.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, during the visit, said the Nigerian Ambassador in Ukraine, Fatai Alege, had swiftly waded into the matter and demanded an autopsy.

She said the Ambassador had…