After all we have been through, God has been faithful. The youths are coming and power is in their hands

Former Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode returned to Instagram on Tuesday February 1, with a new post centered on 2023 election.

The former Governor who stated that “God has been faithful after all we’ve been through”, thanked those that endorsed his administration’s modest contribution to the growth of Lagos.

Ambode urged everyone to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), adding that the youths are coming and that power is in their hand.

He wrote;

After all we have been through, God has been faithful.

Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos.

It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria.

The youths are coming.

The power is in their hands.

Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready.

Your future is NOW!

Ambode in 2019, became the only Lagos state Governor since 1999 to lose his re-election campaign. He lost his party’s primary election to the incumbent Governor of the state,…