Benue commissioner’s brother shot dead on farm

Christopher Inalegwu, elder brother of Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, has been shot dead.

The commissioner’s brother was killed on his farm in Aku village, Okololo ward of Agatu Local Government Area, on Monday January 31.

Eyewitnesses said 65-year-old Christopher was working on his farm when the gunmen accosted him and opened fire.

The information commissioner, Michael Inalegwu said the attack was unprovoked. Michael said his brother was taken to a nearby hospital but there was no doctor in the facility.

He further revealed that his brother who had sustained severe injury, was thereafter moved to another hospital where he gave up the ghost few minutes on arrival.

Lamenting over the murder of his only surviving sibling, Inalegwu stated that despite the pain, the people of Agatu and Benue by extension would not surrender to the caprices of evil men.