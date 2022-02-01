EFCC detains Medview Airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the chief executive officer (CEO) of Medview Airline Plc, Mr. Muneer Bankole, over alleged diversion of Hajj funds.

Bankole arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at about 11am on Monday January 31, and was immediately questioned by the operatives of the commission.

He was reportedly invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of alleged diversion of 50 percent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000 USD, for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

Bankole is being accused of receiving the funds as mobilization and not executing the contract.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren has also confirmed his arrest.