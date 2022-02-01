Manchester United striker, Mason Greenwood removed from Fifa 22 over allegations of rape and assault

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been removed from EA Sports’ FIFA 22 video game amid allegations of abuse.

The England international has been alleged to have caused a woman harm. Great Manchester Police are currently investigating.

On Sunday January 30, images emerged from a young woman that she alleged had been caused by Greenwood.

United then released a statement, saying the club would not make any further comment until the facts had been established and saying: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The club then confirmed Greenwood wouldn’t be training while investigations are still ongoing, while he also isn’t available for selection for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Greater Manchester Police then released a statement of their own saying a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Police are continuing to go about their investigation as they look to get to the bottom of the matter.

And as…