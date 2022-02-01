NAPTIP, Indian police arrest alleged female human trafficker, rescue three Nigerian victims forced into prostitution in New Delhi

The joint operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the New Delhi Police has arrested a notorious foreign-based alleged human trafficker, Joy Shandy Okah in a deliberate operation targeting big-time traffickers outside Nigeria.

The successful operation also led to the rescue of three Nigerian victims of forced prostitution (names withheld) in New Delhi, India.

Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan. in a statement on Monday January 31, recalled that the Director-General, Dr Fatima Waziri – Azi, on the assumption of duties, had vowed to ensure that high profile human traffickers across the World were identified, arrested, prosecuted and the proceed of their ill-gotten wealth confiscated and forfeited as restitution to victims of trafficking.

Explaining how the operation was coordinated, the Head of the International and Intelligence Cooperation Unit of NAPTIP, Mrs Angela Agbayekhai, said the prompt directive…