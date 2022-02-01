Newly promoted FIRS senior staff hacked to death by suspected assassins in Lagos

A senior staff of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila (nee Jobi), was brutally murdered by assailants suspected to be assassins in Lagos.

Late Adefila was said to be on her way to work in the early hours of Friday, January, 28, 2022 when she was accosted by the heavily armed assailants, opposite Awalu group of schools, Powerline Area in Laketu, Ikorodu.

According to passersby, a voice was heard among the armed men saying, “that’s her, that’s her” and immediately they attacked her and subsequently hacked her to death on the spot with an axe, cutlass, and a knife.

Although some good Samaritans still tried to take her to the hospital with the hope that she could survive the mindless mutilation, unfortunately, she had lost a lot of blood, having suffered heavy cuts on every part of her body including her head and spine.

The family of lthe deceased has called on the police and relevant authorities to see that investigation is…