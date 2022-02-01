NSCDC arrests 32-year-old suspected motorcycle thief in Osun

A 32-year-old motorcycle thief has been arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspect identified as Ojo Matthew, was arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Ede, Osun State.

Osun Commandant of the NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja said Ojo who is a native of Ede South Local Government Area, was caught in the act of stealing the motorcycle by vigilant residents.

Upon being arrested, the suspect confessed that his plan was not to steal the motorcycle. He confessed that he planned to drain the fuel from the motorcycle so as to use it on his own, before luck ran out for him.

The NSCDC Commandant who ordered a thorough investigation of the case, added that the command is prepared and committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens of Osun State.