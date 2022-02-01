Pastor fatally stabbed 15 times by her son

A pastor from Brooklyn, New York, US is dead leaving her church community in shock after her son allegedly stabbed her 15 times.

Tracey Sydnor was the Head pastor at the Upper Room Baptist Church on Rockaway Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Sydnor, 61, was killed on Saturday, January 29, when her son, identified as Kenji Francis, allegedly repeatedly stabbed her in her Brooklyn home on Wyona St. near Livonia Ave. in New York in the afternoon.

“She was the glue that kept everything together,” Terrence Reed, a friend of Sydnor, told the Daily News. “Not one bad thing can be said about her.”

She was stabbed at least 15 times, including in her neck, ear and hands, police said. An Ambulance rushed Sydnor to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Her 40 year old son, Francis, was taken into custody at their home. Charges against him were pending Sunday.

Francis has no prior arrests or history of mental illness.

“It seems like he just…