Rapper Naeto C’s wife, Nicole Chikwe celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos

Rapper Naeto C

Nicole Chikwe, the wife of wife of Nigerian rapper,  Naeto C, turned 34 today and she released stunning new photos of herself posing to celebrate her day. 

 

The former model accompanied the photos with the caption: “Today is the birthday of the Pie-In-Chief of the Premium Pie Forces of Nigeria, Africa, and Worldwide??? #33 was incredible, #34 please be good to me. ??”

???
“So grateful to be alive and healthy, to be in love, and to be loved so deeply by my family and friends. ?'”
???
 

“All I want to do is live a purposeful, impactful, and beautiful life. I pray God continues to help me do that in 2022 and beyond.??? I love you, and thank you for everything #PremiumPieDay.”

 

See full photos below.

 

Rapper Naeto CRapper Naeto CRapper Naeto C

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

