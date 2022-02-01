Reno Omokri tackles President Buhari in new IG post

Reno Omokri has once again tackled President Buhari in a new Instagram post.

”How Buhari’s Negative Energy Has Poisoned Nigeria’s Atmosphere

I after that did a video where I explained that General Buhari was the cause of that defeat. I said individuals have a spirit, energy, vibration, or aura. It is either negative or positive. My view was and is that General Buhari has a very negative presence, that forebodes evil and test everything that he touches turns to dust, in a reverse of the Midas Touch.

I will now give my reasons.

In the year 2003, General Buhari ran for President with Senator Chuba Okadigbo as his running mate. Five months later, on September 25, 2003, Chuba Okadigbo died.

In 2007, he ran again with Chief Godwin Ume-Ezeoke. Four years later, Chief Ume-Ezeoke was dead.

In 2011, he ran with Pastor Tunde Bakare. This time around, Bakare did not die. But his political and possibly ministerial career died. Never mind his delusions that “President Muhammad Buhari…