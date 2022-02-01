“To the girl that changed my world” Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi as she turns 4

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her family to celebrate daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday.

Stormi officially turns 2 today, Feb 1, though a joint 4th birthday party was celebrated for her and cousin Chicago West in January.

Kylie shared a photo of her, Travis Scott, and Stormi cuddling up to each other in matching white tops.

She wrote: “Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, concealed her bump behind Stormi and Travis.