Adult film star, Holly Parker dies at 30

Adult filmstar, Holly Parker has reportedly died at the age of 30.

Brooke Zanell, who was friends with Parker, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the adult film star.

Zanell wrote alongside a series of images of the two together: ‘It is with greatest sorrow and devastation that I her sister, inform you the world … yesterday we lost @TheHollyParker.

‘My right-hand man, the bread to my butter, my singing partner, my travel companion, my baby sister has left this earth omg it’s just to much for me!!!’

Parker had starred in 30 adult films between 2014 and 2018 and had over 160,000 followers on Twitter.

Her cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Friend Britney Love added: ‘HEARTBROKEN isn’t even close to how I feel I am completely devastated with The loss Of not only my friend my family my sister.

‘Rest in paradise sweet Queen. love you always and forever.’

Holly starred on GroobyGirls.com in 2014 and appeared in adult films including…