Confession against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland fake

The spokesperson for Christ Mercyland Church in Warri, Delta State, Moses Akpotiti, has described as false allegations by some Pastors that they help fake miracles for the Founder of the church, Billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Akpotiti, in a statement, said the founder of Christ Mercyland church in Warri has been dragged by some pastors in a libelous confession by another pastor of a church in Warri.

He said the pastor, the principal suspect, who is behind the plot is currently being investigated by the Nigerian Police and asked to produce the others over character assassination and blackmail against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland.”

Akpotiti told journalists in the statement that yet another pastor, names withheld, had allegedly connived with the principal suspect to instigate the public and blackmail Fufeyin.