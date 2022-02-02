I will not fulfill the lust of the flesh

Nigerian singer, Sammie Okposo, has vowed never to fulfill the lust of the flesh. He made the vow in a new Instagram post shared on his page today February 2.
This comes weeks after he admitted to having an affair with a US-based lady who claims she is pregnant for him
”There is no condemnation for me i am in christ Jesus
I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me
the spirit of him who raised jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me cos christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me.
Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in christ.
I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ
I walk in the spirit. I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh
The grace of God that bringeth salvation is available sufficient and working for me”
Source: Linda Ikeji