Josh2Funny gifts his crew member a new car to reward him for his loyalty (video)





Comedian Josh2Funny gave a member of his crew a car to thank him for his loyalty over the years. The comedian said the crew member is the best producer he knows and has worked with him for 4 years. He added that the producer is one of the best gifts he got from the late Sound Sultan. Watch a video of Josh presenting the car to his crew member below.







Source: Linda Ikeji

