Six abducted after gunmen attacked residence of Gusau University ASUU Chairman

Gunmen have attacked the residence of the ASUU Chairman of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Abdurrahman Adamu.

According to Channels TV, the gunmen stormed the residence located at Damba Quarters, an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, and kidnapped five persons from the ASUU chairman’s home and then a neighbor who is also a staff in the bursary department of the university.

Adamu was not home at the time of the attack but his younger brother, a niece, a nephew, and two of his wives’ younger sisters were abducted.

“Five of them and one Abbas Umar who is his neighbour and also a staff of Bursary Department, Federal University Gusau” a source said

Confirming the incident, Adamu said the gunmen ransacked his entire house and carted away with many items. According to him, the kidnappers were yet to contact him or any family members to demand a ransom.