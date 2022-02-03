Doctor allegedly removes ovaries of teenager during appendix surgery in Benue

A doctor in Benue state has been accused of removing the ovaries of an 18-year-old girl, Dooyum Lanna, during an operation to remove her appendix.

SaharaReporters reports that Dooyum who first had her menstruation at the age of 14, started experiencing abdominal pain each time her period came by the time she was 16 in May 2019.

Worried about the situation, her father, 72-year-old Kparevfa Lanna, took her to an acclaimed medical doctor named Agber Kwende in the Gaav Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, for immediate treatment.

Sadly, the events that soon followed compounded their misery as the doctor allegedly removed the girl’s ovaries and damaged other vital organs in her reproductive system, leaving her with a bigger crisis to deal with after that period.

More than two years after that terrible experience, Dooyum , who is a Senior Secondary School 1 pupil of Rose Asase College, Gboko East, Benue State, has been experiencing the absence of menstruation…