“I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years” US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story

Rapper Lamboginny has taken to Instagram to share his grass to grace story.

 

The Nigerian rapper who now lives abroad with his American wife, recalled growing up in a mud house and later moving to a one-room apartment with shared bathrooms known as face me I face you.

 

When he left his family home, he said he squatted with friends for 7 years and had to trek to the studio many times because he couldn’t afford transportation. 

 

Today, he lives in a comfortable house with his wife in the US and their family videos get lots of views when shared online.

 

61faed0168d48

 

He shared a photo of himself in his current home and thanked God for how far he has brought him.

 

 

61faea93ee80d



Source: Linda Ikeji

