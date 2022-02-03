I’ve killed 20 in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara – Arrested bandit says

A 25-year-old suspected terrorist, Naziru Sani, has confessed to killing 20 people in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states during attacks on communities in the three states.

While being paraded before newsmen, Sani, who is an indigene of Makera village in Tsafe local government of Zamfara State, said the 20 innocent people were killed during attacks on the affected communities.

He also confessed to being a gang member under the leadership of the notorious kingpin, Bello Turji who has been terrorizing the northwest region.

“I belong to a terrorists’ gang of Bello Turji, who is currently residing in Jangebe forest in Zamfara State. Turji has more than 200 members. I have killed more than 20 people with AK-47s in different attacks. I do receive N20,000 to N30,000 in each operation that we carry out with my leader.”he said

He, however sad heregretted his action.