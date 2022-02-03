Kanye West celebrates with girlfriend Julia Fox on her birthday (video)

Kanye West was filmed celebrating with his girlfriend Julia Fox on her birthday.

Julia turned 32 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Kanye West, who has been in Los Angeles, flew back to Manhattan to celebrate with Julia and her friends at Lucien.

Videos shared online show Kanye hugging Julia as she blows out her birthday cake.

He’s also seen sitting beside her as she opened her gifts while they dined out with friends.

Julia Fox and Kanye began dating in December 2021 and have been spending a lot of time together.

