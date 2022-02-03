Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood tightens security at his mansion after being bailed pending further investigation’ for rape, assault and threats to kill

Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood has tightened security at his £14,000-a-month Cheshire mansion after being bailed by police ‘pending further investigation’ on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, threats to kill, and assault of an 18-year-old student.

The England striker, 20, who spent three nights in a cell last night after first being detained on Sunday January 30, was released from custody this morning.

Today, after 72 hours in a Manchester police station and hours of interviews, detectives released him.

According to Mail Online, two private security guards are now guarding the house, which is owned by an unnamed former Premier League star. This afternoon an expert also arrived to install a £350 home security system, which can record from up to eight CCTV cameras in 4KHD.

One neighbour told MailOnline: ‘We haven’t seen anything of him. It’s a nice modern house. We believe he rents it for £14,000 with all the bills included’.

The 20-year-old was…