Monogamy is hypocrisy, churches should allow men to marry more than one wife — Apostle Ankomah

Founder and leader of Panel Mighty Chapel, Ghana, Apostle Richard Ankomah aka Tiger 88 has described the practice of monogamy as “hypocrisy”.

Claiming that monogamy is not biblical, Apostle Ankomah told churches to allow financially stable male members to marry more than one wife.

He claimed that monogamy is one of the things sending most people to hell as it encourages most married men to have extra-marital affairs due to the fact that they’re not allowed to be polygamous.

The Ghanaian cleric also said that having an extra-marital affair secretly, poses more danger.

According to Apostle Ankomah, a large number of women are frustrated because of their single status, because they outnumber the men in terms of population.

He said in a recent interview with Nana Peprah;