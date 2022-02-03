NSCDC withdraws officers attached to House of Reps member, Shina Peller after he sponsored a bill to scrap the agency

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to House of Representatives member, Shina Peller have been withdrawn.

The officers were withdrawn after the lawmaker who represents lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo state, sponsored a bill seeking to scrap the security agency.

Peller who claimed that “scarce resources” are being wasted, asked for the mandate of the NSCDC to be “expanded” as “it has now become a duplication of the police and has led to avoidable conflicts”.

Days after the bill passed its first reading, operatives of the agency have been withdrawn from the lawmaker as confirmed in a letter dated February 2, 2022. In the letter signed by Sotito Igbalawole, head of administration, Oyo state command, it was stated that the personnel were withdrawn for an “urgent national security assignment”.

It read;