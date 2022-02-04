Canada-based Nigerian doctor suspended for hugging and blowing kiss at co-worker

A Canada-based Nigerian doctor identified as Efe Ovueni has been suspended from medical practice for three months for unprofessional conduct.

The medical doctor accused of hugging and blowing a kiss at a co-worker, admitted carrying out the act without her consent during a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta tribunal hearing.

The doctor had called the member of the medical office staff into his office on Jan. 21, 2020 and proceeded to hug the woman four times and blow a kiss at her.

Following the incident, the doctor sent several texts to the employee including messages of “Hope you are not mad with me?” and “I got too excited.”

The victim responded with “That’s OK, but it was going too far” which prompted an apology from the doctor followed by “Thank you for…your smile.”

The doctor’s suspension was announced on Thursday February 4 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) tribunal, following the conclusion of its hearing…