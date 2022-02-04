Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn’t related to her father

A couple have accused a fertility doctor of using sperm from a stranger during the 1991 insemination procedure that resulted in the birth of their daughter.

Jeanine and John “Mike” Harvey said a DNA test showed their daughter Jessica was not biologically related to her father, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Harveys accused Dr. Nicholas Spirtos and Summa Health System of malpractice, negligence and fraud, alleging they failed to “properly collect” and “safeguard” John’s genetic material.

Jeanine said during a virtual press conference: “About 30 years ago my husband and I went to see a fertility doctor for help seeking a baby.

“Our goal couldn’t have been clearer. We wanted a child who is genetically related to both of us. I underwent the in vitro fertilization with the understanding that Mike’s genetic materials would be used in this procedure. Without our knowledge, Dr. Spirtos used a stranger’s sperm.”

The family said it learned…