Kidnapped Abia council workers freed

Staff of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State who were kidnapped by gunmen have been freed.

 

The workers were abducted on Saturday January 29, by the gunmen along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, within Imo/Abia boundary of Leru Community. They were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony at the time of the incident.

 

News of the 11 kidnapped council workers regaining their freedom came barely 24 hours after their colleagues concluded a prayer session at the headquarters of the council secretariat.

 

The Nation reported that the captors accepted an alleged ransom of about N5 million.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

