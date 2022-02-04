Kwara Government shuts Oyun batist High School over Hijab controversy

The Kwara State government has shut down Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of the state, after violence erupted in the school over the controversial hijab dress code.

Kwara State Police Command confirmed that dangerous weapons were used during the clash between Muslims and Christians over the use of hijab in the school.

The spokesman of the state Police Command disclosed that tactical units and conventional policemen deployed to Ijagbo successfully restored peace in the school and were also on ground to ensure that no further breakdown of law and order is allowed.

He said the latest “action is sequel to the crisis related to the wearing of Hijab in schools which has been in contention between Christians and Muslims in Kwara State.”

He added: “Of current concern was the break down of law between Ijagbo Community and protesting Muslim parents, where dangerous weapons were freely used.”

In a statement signed by the commissioner for…