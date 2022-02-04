Lawmakers move to impeach Zamfara Deputy Governor over alleged corruption

Lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly have begun the process to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Mahdi Gusau.

Channels Television reported that the process was initiated after the assembly’s leadership received a notice of impeachment of the deputy governor.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Musa Bawa submitted the documents to the Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu, on Friday February 4 at the Assembly Complex in Gusau.

Members of the Assembly are reportedly accusing the deputy governor of breach of the constitution, abuse of office, and financial fraud.

During his presentation of the impeachment, Bawa said;

“I am presenting these documents to the speaker, Right Honourable Nasiru Mua’zu Magarya for the impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State.”

On his own part, Mu’azu promised to study them after which the content would be made public. He gave the assurance that the documents would be treated in accordance with the…