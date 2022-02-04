Nigerians are architect of their problems – Education Minister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has stated that Nigerians are responsible for the present problems ravaging the country.

Nwajiuba stated that the Buhari administration has done everything possible for the country but Nigerians don’t want to work.

“Every country is a product of its own people. Nobody is to be blamed for the present situations in the country. There is no policy that needed to be done that the present administration has not done. Nigerians are the only ones that have refused to implement them.’ Nwajiuba said while receiving an award from a northern group in Abuja.

“There is nobody, who has come from any part of the world to trouble Nigeria. All the killings, stealing and refusal to manage provided equipment are perpetrated by Nigerians.”

“Any problem you see in Nigeria are Nigeria made. So, while we are unable to manufacture products for export, we manufacture problems. This present administration has done everything possible to…