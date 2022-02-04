Prince Harry looks totally different as he debuts new haircut

Prince Harry debuted a new look during his first talk of the year at a virtual summit for mental health startup BetterUp and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The Prince cut his hair shorter and this gave him a completely different look from the usual.

Though the Prince was at the summit to speak about experiencing “burnout” in his past work and “getting to the very end of everything”, royal fans were more interested in his new look.

The 38-year-old Duke spoke on a virtual panel with CEO Alexi Robichaux and Meghan Markle’s close friend, Serena Williams.

Speaking at the event, Prince Harry said: “I experienced burnout and getting to the very end of everything I had. Any fuel I had in the engine, it was like, boom.

“That is when you’re forced to look inside yourself, when everything else around you is seemingly working against you. The only way you can build resilience to your entire environment is the inner work.”

