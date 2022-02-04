Son of former Rector of Federal Poly Offa convicted over cybercrime

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 3, 2022 secured the conviction of Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, son of a former Deputy Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, over offenses bordering on cybercrime.

A statement by the antigraft agency says Olaoye was convicted alongside one Badmus Ridwan Moyosore, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State and one Abdulsalam Ibrahim from Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, over similar offence by Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The trio of Olaoye, Badmus and Abdulsalam, who were prosecuted separately by the anti-graft agency pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Rasheedat Alao called witnesses who are operatives of the Commission to review the facts of the cases.

According to the witness who testified against Olaoye, the defendant fraudulently defrauded one of his victims to the…