Transgender woman, 23, is executed by her brother in ‘honour killing’ in Iraqi Kurdistan

A 23-year-old transgender woman has been killed by her brother in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Doski Azad, who was a make-up artist, died in a so-called ‘honour killing’ when her long-lost brother Chakdar Azad shot her, police said.

Police heard about Ms. Azad’s death three days later, after receiving a call from a man who identified himself as another brother of the victim. Ms. Azad was found dead in the village of Mangesh, around 12 miles north of the city centre of Duhok.

No arrests have been made and the suspect fled the country, Ekurd Daily reported.

Ms. Azad, who left home more than five years ago, had received multiple threats from her family because of her identity despite establishing her own life as a woman and working in a salon.

Speaking to Rudaw her uncle Dlovan Sadiq said: ‘She left the house five to six years ago, I had not seen her ever since. Doski made a mistake.’

A friend of hers also told the publication that Ms Azad’s father had taken her…